Archer Aviation vs. EHang Holdings: Which eVTOL Stock Looks Better?

Archer Aviation, Inc. ACHR and EHang Holdings EH are positioned to benefit from the rapid evolution of the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry as urban transportation shifts toward cleaner and more efficient aviation solutions. Both companies are advancing next-generation electric aircraft, expanding commercialization efforts and strengthening operational capabilities to support the development of future urban air mobility networks.



The eVTOL market is progressing through continued advancements in electric aircraft technology, certification programs, operational testing and supporting infrastructure. Increasing interest in sustainable urban transportation and low-altitude mobility services is encouraging broader adoption of electric aircraft across commercial markets. At the same time, collaboration with regulators, industry partners and public authorities is accelerating commercialization efforts and creating long-term opportunities for companies developing scalable eVTOL platforms and integrated air mobility ecosystems.



Let’s compare the stocks’ fundamentals to determine which one is the better investment option at present.

The Case for ACHR Stock

Archer Aviation is developing eVTOL aircraft for next-generation passenger transportation. The company is focused on bringing its Midnight aircraft to commercial markets by expanding engineering, production and flight-testing activities. Alongside aircraft development, Archer Aviation is strengthening its manufacturing footprint and working with industry partners to build the operational framework needed for future air taxi services.



On July 20, 2026, Archer Aviation and Anduril unveiled a jointly developed autonomous hybrid VTOL aircraft platform designed to support future autonomous aviation applications. The collaboration combines Archer Aviation's aircraft development capabilities with autonomous technologies to expand the company's advanced VTOL platform portfolio, strengthen its technology leadership and create additional long-term commercialization opportunities.

The Case for EH Stock

EHang Holdings develops autonomous eVTOL aircraft designed to support urban air mobility, aerial tourism and short-distance passenger transportation. The company continues advancing autonomous flight technologies, aircraft development and operational capabilities while expanding commercial applications for pilotless electric aircraft. Its strategy focuses on building an integrated ecosystem for safe and efficient low-altitude transportation services.



In June 2026, EHang Holdings was selected to participate in Hong Kong's Low-Altitude Economy Regulatory Sandbox program with its EH216-S autonomous eVTOL aircraft. The initiative supports demonstration flights and operational testing under Hong Kong's evolving low-altitude aviation framework, enhancing EHang Holdings' commercialization efforts and supporting the broader deployment of its autonomous eVTOL services.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for ACHR & EH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Aviation's 2026 sales indicates a massive rise of 4,144.67%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHang Holdings’ 2026 sales calls for a decline of 46.53%.



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Debt Position of ACHR & EH

Debt position is an important financial indicator that reflects a company’s financial stability and ability to manage debt obligations efficiently. Currently, ACHR's debt-to-capital ratio is 3.65%, while EH's stands at 29.61%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVAV & EH’s Price Performance

Over the past month, ACHR shares have gained 0.6%, while EH shares have declined 18.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for ACHR & EH

ACHR shares are trading at a forward 12-month Price/Book (P/B TTM) multiple of 1.93 compared with EH’s P/B TTM of 2.82.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Summing Up

Both companies are participating in the expanding eVTOL and urban air mobility market. Archer Aviation is focused on developing electric passenger aircraft, expanding manufacturing capabilities and advancing commercialization through strategic partnerships and operational infrastructure. EHang Holdings specializes in autonomous eVTOL aircraft and low-altitude mobility solutions, with continued efforts to expand commercial operations and pilotless flight services.



Our choice at the moment is Archer Aviation, supported by its substantially stronger sales growth outlook, more attractive valuation, better debt position and stronger recent stock price performance compared with EHang Holdings.



Archer Aviation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while EHang Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.