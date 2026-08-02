Archer Aviation vs. Delta Air Lines: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Archer Aviation is aggressively pursuing FAA certification and commercial scale for its Midnight electric aircraft.

Delta Air Lines maintains a highly profitable global network supported by a lucrative loyalty program partnership.

Is the high-growth potential of electric air taxis or the steady cash flow of a legacy airline the better choice for your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

Choosing between Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) requires weighing the speculative potential of urban air travel against the reliable cash flows of an established titan of the commercial aviation industry.

Archer Aviation is developing futuristic electric aircraft designed to transform how people move through congested cities. Delta Air Lines, meanwhile, provides traditional long-haul and regional travel services while generating significant cash flow from its global network. These companies represent different risk profiles, offering a choice between high-growth potential and the stability of a market leader.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation’s commercial strategy relies on a conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines for up to $1.5 billion worth of its Midnight aircraft. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though it also provides a massive potential order backlog for the future. The company also collaborates with the U.S. Air Force and has a manufacturing relationship with Stellantis to support high-volume production of its electric vertical takeoff-and-landing vehicles.

In FY 2025, Archer Aviation generated revenue of approximately $300,000 as it began navigating its early development and testing milestones. During the same period, the company reported a net loss of nearly $618.2 million, which is common for companies in the pre-commercial phase of aerospace engineering. This net loss reflects the significant capital required for research, development, and the pursuit of necessary flight certifications.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, Archer Aviation had a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.1x, which measures its total debt obligations relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio, a metric used to determine if a company can cover its short-term debts with short-term assets, was approximately 19.9x. Free cash flow for the year was nearly negative $511.7 million, representing the cash used in operations and equipment purchases as the company funds its growth.

The case for Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines operates a massive global network serving more than 300 destinations across six continents and is a prominent name among industrial stocks. A key driver of its long-term financial health is the SkyMiles loyalty program, which is anchored by a lucrative $8.2 billion co-brand agreement with American Express. The airline also manages several international joint ventures with partners like Air France-KLM and Korean Air Lines to expand its global footprint.

In FY 2025, Delta reported revenue of nearly $63.4 billion, which represented a growth of roughly 2.8% compared to the prior fiscal year. The company generated a net income of approximately $5.0 billion, demonstrating its ability to maintain consistent profitability in a competitive market. This performance resulted in a net margin of close to 7.9%, which measures how much of every dollar in revenue actually becomes profit.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, Delta’s debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 1.0x, indicating its total debt is roughly equal to its total shareholder equity. The current ratio stood at close to 0.4x, suggesting that the company's short-term liabilities currently exceed its short-term assets. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was nearly $3.8 billion, which is the cash a company generates after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and maintain its capital assets.

Risk profile comparison

Archer Aviation faces significant regulatory hurdles as it seeks FAA type certification for its aircraft, a process where any delay could significantly increase costs. The company also operates with a history of net losses and will likely need to raise more capital to fund its manufacturing and infrastructure build-out. Furthermore, it relies on conditional agreements with partners like United Airlines Holdings, meaning any failure to finalize material terms could severely harm its revenue expectations.

Delta is vulnerable to operational disruptions and infrastructure failures, such as the IT system issues seen during the 2024 CrowdStrike outage. Its financial results are also highly sensitive to the price of fuel and broader economic cycles that can cause fluctuations in travel demand. Additionally, the company must manage the costs of complying with strict environmental regulations and the potential liability associated with transitioning to sustainable aviation fuels.

Valuation comparison

Delta Air Lines is significantly cheaper than Archer Aviation based on its P/S ratio.

Metric Archer Aviation Delta Air Lines Forward P/E N/A 10.4x P/S ratio 1,855x 0.9x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Delta Air Lines. To give Archer its due, the company is making faster progress toward FAA certification than any other eVTOL competitor, and its United Airlines partnership adds a layer of credibility that most start-ups in this space can't claim. For investors with a very long horizon and a high tolerance for risk, Archer is a fascinating company worth watching.

But Delta is clearly a business that’s firing on all cylinders right now. The airline just posted record revenue while absorbing the highest quarterly fuel expense in its history, beat earnings estimates, raised its dividend, and reaffirmed a strong full-year outlook projecting earnings growth of around 20% year over year. Premium and corporate travel demand is accelerating across every sector, and the SkyMiles loyalty program was ranked the most valuable airline loyalty program in the world.

For a long-term investor, owning the profitable, cash-generating airline while the eVTOL industry sorts out its partnerships and timelines is a more straightforward path than betting on an air taxi that still needs FAA approval.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.