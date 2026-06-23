Archer Aviation vs. Boeing: Is an Upstart or Established Aerospace Stock the Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Archer Aviation is advancing toward commercialization with significant backing from major partners like United Airlines and Stellantis.

Boeing remains a foundational player in global aviation with a massive revenue base and a return to profitability in 2025.

Which aerospace stock offers the best balance of growth potential and stability for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

Deciding between a high-growth startup and an established giant often defines the modern portfolio. Today, investors must choose between the disruptive potential of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) and the industrial recovery of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

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Archer Aviation is racing to revolutionize urban transport with electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Boeing, meanwhile, remains a bedrock of global infrastructure despite its recent operational hurdles. Both companies operate in the high-stakes aerospace sector, but they present vastly different risk profiles for investors seeking to capture the next era of flight.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. It holds a conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) for up to $1 billion in aircraft. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a significant portion of future sales depends on a single partner. The company also generates defense revenue through contracts with the U.S. Air Force, while its manufacturing relies on a strategic relationship with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA).

Financial performance reflects the company's early stage among industrial stocks. In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $300,000, a starting point as it moves toward full commercialization. Archer reported a net loss of approximately $618.2 million for the same period. This reflected its heavy investment in research and development and the costly process of aircraft certification.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1x. This ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggests a conservative use of borrowed funds during this pre-revenue phase. The current ratio, a measure of the company's ability to cover short-term obligations with liquid assets, was approximately 0.2x. Free cash flow, or cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly negative $511.7 million in FY 2025.

The case for Boeing Co.

Boeing operates as a premier global aerospace company serving commercial, defense, and space markets. Its primary revenue comes from global commercial airlines and the U.S. government, including the Defense Department and NASA. The company manages three main segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space & Security, and Global Services. This diversified structure allows it to serve customers in more than 150 countries, providing a buffer against downturns in any single market.

Financial results for FY 2025 showed significant improvement, with revenue approaching $89.5 billion. This represented a 34.5% revenue growth over the previous year. Boeing also reported net income of $1.9 billion for the period. This turnaround marked a return to profitability for the aviation giant after six straight years of significant financial challenges that led to annual losses.

On its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 10.0x. This indicates that total liabilities exceed shareholders’ equity, which is often seen in companies with high debt loads. Free cash flow was nearly negative $1.9 billion in FY 2025. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 40.0% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation because it is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Archer Aviation faces significant hurdles related to FAA type certification for its Midnight aircraft. Any failure to meet these regulatory milestones or timelines would halt its commercial launch entirely. The company also lacks experience in high-volume manufacturing and depends on a nascent supply chain that may not scale. Furthermore, Archer faces intense competition from better-resourced aerospace firms and may require additional dilutive capital raises to sustain its ongoing operations.

Boeing continues to deal with strict regulatory oversight from the FAA regarding its quality and safety management systems. These restrictions limit production rates and create operational bottlenecks across its commercial line. The company also faces environmental liabilities, such as the March 2026 settlement regarding the Lower Duwamish Waterway. Additionally, its defense and space segments struggle with losses on fixed-price contracts due to technical challenges. Boeing must also navigate stiff competition from Airbus and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Valuation comparison

Archer Aviation commands a significantly higher revenue-based multiple than Boeing, given its future earnings estimates and status as an early-stage disruptor.

Metric Archer Aviation Boeing Sector Benchmark Forward P/E N/A 833x 31.6x P/S ratio 1,950x 1.85x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Archer Aviation and Boeing are aerospace businesses on opposite sides of the spectrum. Archer is a developmental-stage airplane maker, while Boeing is a core of the aerospace industry and of industrial stocks in general.

Archer’s appeal is its focus on electric-powered airplanes, primarily air taxis. The company aims to launch Los Angeles-area air taxi service in time for the 2028 Olympic Games, which will be held in the city. The business is also focusing on easing restrictions on the use of American airspace, saying that opening the skies to more air traffic will unlock growth for the country and, of course, for Archer. The business is also aiming to enter into the Pentagon's ecosystem as a provider, partnering with autonomous defense systems maker Anduril to develop systems that the Defense Department may want.

The potential of Archer Aviation is exciting: it could be the Tesla of the skies. Or, given the business is projected to lose hundreds of millions of dollars annually for the foreseeable future, it could be the Fisker of the electric airplane sector, the business with cool designs and grand ideas that couldn’t withstand the high costs of electric vehicle development.

Investors are probably much more familiar with Boeing’s challenges in recent years, stemming from manufacturing problems with the 737 Max and a reported culture that began to prioritize profits over engineering and manufacturing excellence. However, Boeing appears to be back on the right track, having posted its first profitable year since 2018. The company reported more than 1,000 new airplane orders last calendar year, signaling demand is back for Boeing’s offerings. It’s a long-term sales cycle: any airline that walks in the door and places an order today will have to wait about a decade to take delivery of its planes.

Boeing is as close as it gets to being too big to fail for American manufacturing. Even though it has a major competitor in Airbus and potential competitors from China and elsewhere down the pike, it’s destined to be a long-term fixture of U.S. industry. The choice here is whether you want a venerable aerospace stock that should continue to have a market for decades to come, or take a flyer on an upstart that may never reach the market. For our money, the choice here is Boeing.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.