Archer Aviation vs. Boeing: Is an Electric Plane Upstart a Better Buy Over an Aerospace Giant in 2026?

Key Points

Archer Aviation is moving toward commercializing its Midnight aircraft with heavy backing from airline and defense partners.

Boeing is stabilizing its production rates and returning to profitability after significant industrial and financial challenges.

Which of these aerospace players offers the better path for long-term investors in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

The race to redefine aviation is heating up as traditional giants and startups compete for airspace. Deciding between a moonshot in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) and a titan like The Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) requires balancing innovation against established scale.

Archer is pioneering electric vertical takeoff and landing technology to transform urban travel. Boeing remains a dominant force in global aerospace, providing the infrastructure for both commercial travel and national security. Investors often choose between these two based on their appetite for the high-growth potential of air taxis versus the recovery of a legacy industrial giant.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation specializes in electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, focusing on its Midnight model for urban air-taxi services. The company maintains a conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) for up to $1 billion in aircraft and works with the U.S. Air Force. Customer concentration like this adds risk, as does its expansion into defense stocks through a collaboration with Anduril Industries.

For fiscal year 2025, Archer Aviation reported revenue of just $300,000. This early-stage revenue was accompanied by a net loss of approximately $618.2 million. This reflects a company still in its pre-commercial phase as it pursues aircraft type and production certification.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt, including short- and long-term obligations, against shareholders' equity, with a lower number indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow was negative at $511.7 million, representing the cash remaining after operating and capital spending are covered.

The case for Boeing Co.

Boeing serves a massiveglobal marketthrough its commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space divisions. For 2025, U.S. government contracts accounted for nearly 35% of total revenue, which includes sales to foreign allies. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk among defense stocks, as a change in government priorities could impact the bottom line.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $89.5 billion, a 34.5% increase from the prior year. The company reported net income of roughly $2.2 billion for the period. This resulted in a net margin of about 2.5%, a notable improvement from the negative margin reported in the previous fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 10x, indicating that total liabilities are 10 times shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, was roughly 1.2x. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was approximately negative $1.9 billion for the fiscal year. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 40% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Archer Aviation faces significant regulatory hurdles, as it must obtain complex FAA certifications for its Midnight aircraft before beginning commercial operations. The company also requires substantial ongoing capital to fund its manufacturing ramp-up, and there is no guarantee such financing will be available. Success depends on its ability to scale production while relying heavily on partners like Stellantis (NYSE:STLA).

Boeing continues to navigate risks related to production quality and achieving delivery targets, particularly for the 737 program. A heavy reliance on U.S. government contracts exposes the company to procurement regulations and potential funding delays. Furthermore, labor instability and the need to manage a high debt load relative to rivals like Airbus remain significant pressures on the business.

Valuation comparison

While Boeing offers a more grounded P/S ratio, the company has a high Forward P/E multiple. Archer Aviation, though, does not have a forward P/E because it is not expected to turn a profit this coming year. It's very high P/S reflects its start-up status.

Metric Archer Aviation Boeing Forward P/E n/a 833x P/S ratio 1,700x 1.8x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Boeing Co. is the bigger name, but Archer Aviation offers the bigger potential return.

Archer gained significant credibility in the market through a purchase agreement with United Airlines to serve as taxis, thereby extending the airline’s services. The contract isn’t guaranteed to be executed in full, however.

Still, Archer is making progress toward executing on that deal. For one, the federal government created a framework in 2025 for real-world testing of eVTOL aircraft, a concrete step toward making Archer's vision a reality. Other countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia, are developing similar regulatory frameworks. Much has to happen for Archer’s aircraft to get into the skies, but the notion that the nation's airspace is being regulated in a way that is holding back growth is one that has found favor among U.S. leadership.

Archer is taking steps to refurbish a small Los Angeles airport, Hawthorne, for use as its testing grounds and is working to scale up its manufacturing capabilities to eventually reach capacity for 50 planes a year. Executives at the business have an initial plan to focus on military and cargo uses for its plane, which would be an easier path to early revenue. Future estimates are speculative, but Wall Street analysts see Archer turning its first profit in 2030, with $2.3 billion in revenue, but a lot has to go right between now and then.

Boeing, meanwhile, is still working to recover from safety and supply chain issues.s While revenue will rise about 9% to $97.7 billion this year, the company’s net income will fall dramatically to around $85 million, according to top consensus Wall Street analyst forecasts.

But don’t count Boeing out. It is among the largest aerospace and defense companies, giving it excellent long-term prospects due to its leading position in the growing commercial aerospace industry. In the first quarter of its current fiscal year, the order backlog rose in the double digits, setting a new record. Backlogs mean future sales are strong and show the industry believes in the business.

Archer may be the growth stock, as witnessed by its high P/S ratio, but it faces a lot of competition in a cutthroat industry. It could be a super growth stock, or it could fail in a few years’ time. For long-term investors, the slower-growing Boeing is more likely to provide steady growth for years to come.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.