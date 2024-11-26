Archer Aviation Unusual Options Activity For November 26

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Archer Aviation.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 15%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $91,251, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $386,385.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.0 and $10.0 for Archer Aviation, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Archer Aviation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Archer Aviation's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.25 $1.15 $1.2 $7.50 $61.2K 809 530 ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.8 $2.4 $2.8 $5.00 $56.0K 14.8K 247 ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $2.45 $2.35 $2.45 $5.00 $49.0K 2.0K 204 ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.15 $2.05 $2.15 $7.00 $42.9K 7.9K 404 ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.6 $3.3 $3.5 $7.00 $35.0K 4.1K 64

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Archer Aviation, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Archer Aviation Currently trading with a volume of 14,382,830, the ACHR's price is down by -2.94%, now at $7.26. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days. What The Experts Say On Archer Aviation

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Archer Aviation with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.