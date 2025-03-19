Archer Aviation Unusual Options Activity For March 19

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Archer Aviation.

Looking at options history for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $173,651 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $153,239.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $10.0 for Archer Aviation over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Archer Aviation's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Archer Aviation's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $10.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Archer Aviation 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.05 $3.13 $7.00 $93.9K 16.4K 405 ACHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.67 $1.66 $1.67 $7.00 $41.4K 2.3K 459 ACHR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.68 $1.66 $1.67 $7.00 $35.9K 2.3K 678 ACHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $10.00 $35.5K 2.3K 103 ACHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.71 $1.7 $1.7 $7.00 $33.6K 2.3K 201

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Current Position of Archer Aviation Currently trading with a volume of 9,286,480, the ACHR's price is up by 0.06%, now at $8.12. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Archer Aviation

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Archer Aviation, targeting a price of $12. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Archer Aviation, targeting a price of $13. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, maintaining a target price of $13. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Archer Aviation, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.