News & Insights

Markets
ACHR

Archer Aviation To Collaborate With NASA, Archer Up In Pre-market

January 22, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Monday announced that it has signed a Space Act Agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA to deliver a high-performance battery pack to its Midnight electric air taxi.

These cells are made for aerospace applications and will be used for electric vertical takeoff and landing, electric conventional takeoff and landing, and potential use in space.

The aviation company has designed and developed the battery cells and will begin to mass manufacture them.

Further, the aviation firm and NASA will test the safety, energy, and power performance capabilities of the battery cells.

In pre-market activity, Archer shares are trading at $5.33, up 5.34% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.