Is Archer Aviation Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell Before Q2 Earnings?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares have surged 169.2% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Aerospace - Defense industry’s rally of 16.1%. Consequently, many investors who haven't yet invested in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) stock are questioning whether it’s still a good time to buy. With the company’s earnings approaching, is this the right moment to invest? Let’s explore.

Reasons to Be Bullish on Archer Aviation Stock

According to Grand View Research, the global eVTOL aircraft market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.9% from 2024 to 2030. Advances in battery technology will boost eVTOL capabilities, allowing for longer flights and less downtime. Archer Aviation thus has the chance to capitalize on this impressive growth as it strives for notable success in the worldwide eVTOL market.

Archer Aviation is well-positioned for rapid development through collaborations with United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL to build an air taxi network and with Stellantis N.V. STLA to expand manufacturing capacity.

The company is launching its first air taxi service in Abu Dhabi. If successful, this could pave the way for similar services in other countries, primarily in the United States, and help secure final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”).

Archer Aviation’s partnership with defense startup Anduril is also noteworthy. Together, they are working to develop hybrid eVTOL aircraft for military applications. Meanwhile, Archer Aviation is also working with Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR to develop AI software for aviation systems (read more: Palantir Achieves $1B Revenues, Is It Too Late to Invest?).

These partnerships are expected to support Archer Aviation’s growth, especially as global tensions might lead to increased defense spending, benefiting the company’s efforts to explore defense markets.

Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell Archer Aviation Stock Now?

With ongoing partnerships and the Abu Dhabi project expected to progress smoothly, along with likely FAA approvals, shareholders may feel motivated to retain their shares.

However, new investors should remain cautious, especially before the upcoming earnings report scheduled for Aug. 11, after market close. Archer Aviation is projected to report a loss of 19 cents per share, with recent revenue generation being minimal.

Historically, Archer Aviation’s stock performance has been more influenced by positive news than by financial results. If management doesn’t provide optimistic updates—such as plans to produce two aircraft per month by the end of 2025 or progress on Midnight’s test flights in Abu Dhabi—investors might expect a decline in share prices.

Conversely, any positive news regarding these initiatives could lead to an increase in Archer Aviation’s stock value, encouraging investors to buy. For now, Archer Aviation has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

