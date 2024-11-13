Archer Aviation Is Sinking Today -- Is It Time to Buy the Stock?

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) stock is losing ground in Wednesday's trading after the company revealed that it plans to sell more stock. The flying taxi specialist's share price was down 9.1% at 3 p.m. ET.

Archer Aviation published a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today detailing plans to sell up to $70 million in new stock. The creation and sale of new stock will mean that previously existing shares will equal a smaller ownership position in the company -- a dynamic known as share dilution. In response, investors are selling the stock today.

Is today's sell-off an opportunity to invest in Archer Aviation?

Archer Aviation is an early mover in the emerging flying taxi market, and its business is still in a pre-revenue state. It's also posting substantial losses each quarter.

Last quarter, Archer posted a net loss of $115.3 million and closed out the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $501.7 million. If the business were to continue to use cash at that rate, it would be able to operate for a little over a year.

While investors understandably have a negative reaction to stock dilution in most cases, Archer's move to sell new shares shouldn't have come as a surprise. With the company's market capitalization currently sitting at roughly $1.5 billion, the sell-off in response to offering $70 million in new stock also appears to be a significant overreaction. If you are bullish on Archer Aviation's long-term prospects and were looking for an entry point into the stock, today's sell-off could be a worthwhile buying opportunity.

Of course, investors should still approach a potential investment in Archer with the understanding that it's a high-risk stock. The flying taxi pioneer could wind up delivering explosive gains for long-term shareholders, but charting its outlook involves high levels of speculation -- and there's no guarantee that the business will scale sufficiently and shift into posting sustainable profits.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

