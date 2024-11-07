News & Insights

Stocks
ACHR

Archer Aviation reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA ($93.5M)

November 07, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Manufacturing facility set for completion in the coming weeks, focus going into 2025 is on building piloted, type-design aircraft for use in testing and early commercial deployment. Commenting on third quarter 2024 results, Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO said: “Over the past six years, we have established the foundation to allow Archer to seamlessly transition from concept to commercialization. As we enter the final stretch of bringing Midnight to market, our strategy is paying off in the form of strong certification progress, the eVTOL industry’s most mature scalable manufacturing facility in the U.S. and launch plans that are solidifying in the U.S and abroad. We believe we are in the strongest position in the industry to lead the transition to commercialization.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACHR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.