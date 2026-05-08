Archer Aviation Q1 Earnings Loom: What Should You Do Now?

Archer Aviation ACHR is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 11, 2026, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 25 cents per share, implying a decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 13 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.8 million, implying an improvement.



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ACHR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 13.41%.



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Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ACHR this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ACHR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 17%. The bottom line improved 21.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.47.



Quarterly revenues came in at $22.08 billion, up 8.7% from $20.31 billion in the year-ago period. Sales also beat the consensus mark of $21.56 billion by 2.43%.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.08 by 1%. The bottom line also improved 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $6.06.



NOC’s total sales of $9.88 billion in the first quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.79 billion by 1%. The top line also improved 4.4% from $9.47 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Key Factors to Consider

Archer Aviation continues to advance its electric air taxi strategy through collaborations with U.S. cities, transportation authorities and international partners to support the integration of eVTOL aircraft into commercial transportation networks.



Archer Aviation has also expanded partnerships in the Middle East and continued strengthening its U.S. operational infrastructure through aviation asset development and technology testing initiatives.



These developments are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Price Performance & Valuation

ACHR’s shares have exhibited a downward trend, losing a notable percentage over the past year. Specifically, the stock lost 28.3% in the time frame, underperforming the Zacks aerospace-defense industry’s growth of 9.3%. It has also underperformed the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s return of 13.8% as well as the S&P 500’s gain of 35.4%.



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Shares of RTX and Northrop Grumman have surged 36.1% and 13.7%, respectively.



In terms of valuation, ACHR’s trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B) is 2.12X, a discount to its industry’s average of 5.81X. This suggests that investors will be paying a lower price than the company's expected sales growth compared with its industry’s P/B ratio.



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Investment Thesis

ACHR offers solid near-term potential but its long-term business outlook remains uncertain. The eVTOL industry is still in its early stages, and the company’s success will depend not only on developing and certifying its aircraft but also on how market demand grows over time.



Public acceptance of eVTOL aircraft may take time, especially due to concerns around safety, noise and affordability. If adoption is slower than expected, it could limit ACHR’s growth opportunities.



The company is also facing supply-chain challenges and a shortage of skilled labor, which may affect production timelines. Any delay in launching its Midnight aircraft could postpone revenue generation and impact near-term financial results.

What Should an Investor do Now?

To conclude, Archer Aviation has strong long-term growth potential driven by its expanding partnerships, regulatory progress and efforts to commercialize its eVTOL aircraft. However, the company still faces near-term challenges, including industry uncertainty, supply-chain issues and the slow adoption of urban air mobility solutions.



While Archer Aviation continues to strengthen its business foundation, the stock may remain volatile in the near term. Existing investors may consider holding the stock given its long-term prospects, while new investors may prefer to wait for a better entry point and more clarity on the company’s commercial launch plans.

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Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.