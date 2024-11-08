Archer Aviation price target raised to $8.50 from $7.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Archer Aviation (ACHR) to $8.50 from $7.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said on the type certification front, Archer is nearly complete with Phase 3 (of 4) after being issued the Midnight eVTOL’s airworthiness criteria in May.

