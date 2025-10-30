Archer Aviation or EHang: Who Will Lead the Future of Air Mobility?

The demand for cleaner and smarter travel is giving rise to the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry, a key part of future urban transportation. Two major players in this space are Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR and EHang Holdings Limited EH, both aiming to change how people move across cities by cutting travel time and avoiding traffic.



Archer Aviation, based in the United States, is moving closer to Federal Aviation Administration approval for its Midnight aircraft. The company plans to begin commercial air taxi operations by the end of 2025. On the other hand, China-based EHang is focusing on fully autonomous, pilotless aircraft. It became the first company in the world to receive type certification for an autonomous eVTOL from China’s aviation authority, giving it a clear early advantage.



As the global eVTOL market continues to grow, both companies are attracting strong investor interest. While Archer and EHang follow different paths in technology and regulation, the race to dominate urban air mobility is just beginning.

Key Takeaways for ACHR

Archer Aviation has continued to make strong strides in the eVTOL sector through key partnerships, milestones and strategic deals. In October 2025, the company signed an agreement with Korean Air to introduce its Midnight eVTOL aircraft in South Korea, beginning with government operations. Under this deal, Korean Air intends to purchase up to 100 Midnight aircraft, supporting Archer Aviation’s international growth in the urban air mobility segment.



In the same month, Archer Aviation secured a successful bid to acquire Lilium GmbH’s portfolio of about 300 advanced air mobility patents for roughly $20.9 million. This move is expected to boost the company’s technological edge and reinforce its position in next-generation electric aviation.



Archer Aviation also joined forces with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to establish the first hospital-based vertiport in the United Arab Emirates. This collaboration represents a major step toward integrating air mobility into medical transport and further extends the company’s footprint in the Middle East market.

Key Takeaways for EH

EHang continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in advanced air mobility through important developments and product launches. In October 2025, EHang launched the AAM Sandbox Initiative in Thailand in partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and local partners. The initiative aims to accelerate the commercial use of EHang’s EH216-S pilotless eVTOL aircraft through a new “sandbox” regulatory model. Trial operations have already begun in Bangkok, with plans to expand to additional regions across Thailand.



In the same month, EHang introduced its new-generation long-range pilotless eVTOL aircraft, the VT35. Building on the success of its VT30 prototype, the VT35 is designed for medium to long-range routes such as intercity, cross-sea and cross-mountain travel. Featuring autonomous flight and electric propulsion, the aircraft is expected to play a key role in developing the low-altitude aerial mobility network. These milestones further highlight EHang’s innovation and growing influence in the global eVTOL market.

How do EPS Estimates Compare for ACHR & EH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Aviation’s 2025 and 2026 loss per share implies a year-over-year improvement. The stock’s near-term bottom-line estimates have remained constant over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHang Holdings’ 2025 and 2026 earnings per share implies a year-over-year improvement. The stock’s 2025 and 2026 bottom-line estimates have moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: ACHR vs. EH

Shares of EH have outperformed ACHR in the year-to-date period. Shares of EH gained 20.3% compared with shares of ACHR, which gained 14.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR’s Valuation More Attractive Than EH

EH shares are expensive on a relative basis, with its trailing 12-month Price/Book (P/B TTM) being 9.66X compared with ACHR’s P/B TTM of 4.29X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Call

Both Archer Aviation and EHang are key players in the fast-growing eVTOL market, but EHang currently seems better positioned to lead the next stage of air mobility. The company’s recent achievements, such as launching the AAM Sandbox Initiative in Thailand and unveiling its new long-range VT35 aircraft, show strong progress in technology and global expansion.



EHang’s early approval for autonomous operations gives it a clear advantage as it continues to advance pilotless air mobility. Its rising earnings estimates reflect improving business prospects. In contrast, Archer Aviation’s estimates have remained unchanged and it still faces regulatory challenges in obtaining FAA certification.



With a growing international presence and steady advancements in autonomous flight, EHang currently looks better placed than Archer Aviation to lead the future of the eVTOL industry.

Both ACHR and EH currently hold a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the full list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

