Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) insiders need another US$3.9m to breakeven on a US$12m stock purchase even after recent gains

Insiders who bought US$12m worth of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 8.3% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$3.9m since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Archer Aviation

The insider Marc Lore made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$6.55 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.26. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Archer Aviation insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$4.91. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ACHR Insider Trading Volume July 19th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Archer Aviation insiders own 41% of the company, worth about US$320m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Archer Aviation Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Archer Aviation insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Archer Aviation has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

