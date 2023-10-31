Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed the most recent trading day at $4.75, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 9, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.30, showcasing a 11.11% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Archer Aviation Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

