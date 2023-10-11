Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) standing at $5.37, reflecting a -0.37% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 17.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Aviation Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.30, marking a 11.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Archer Aviation Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

