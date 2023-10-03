Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed the most recent trading day at $4.79, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 25.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 9.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.

Archer Aviation Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Archer Aviation Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

