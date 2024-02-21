Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $5.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.35% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.57%.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.78% upward. Archer Aviation Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

