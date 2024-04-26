Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $4.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 6.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 9, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.29, indicating a 19.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Archer Aviation Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

