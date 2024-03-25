Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) ended the recent trading session at $4.95, demonstrating a +1.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.31% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.66% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.29, signifying a 19.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 13.02% decrease. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

