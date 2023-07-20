Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $4.76, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 26.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Archer Aviation Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Archer Aviation Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.67%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.