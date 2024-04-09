Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $4.28, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 10.46% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Aviation Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.29, reflecting a 19.44% increase from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Archer Aviation Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

