Archer Aviation Inc. - Equity Warrant (ACHR.WS) Price Target Decreased by 24.75% to 1.65

The average one-year price target for Archer Aviation Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:ACHR.WS) has been revised to $1.65 / share. This is a decrease of 24.75% from the prior estimate of $2.19 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.63 to a high of $2.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.67% from the latest reported closing price of $1.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archer Aviation Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHR.WS is 0.02%, an increase of 48.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 7,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 2,074K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares , representing an increase of 21.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR.WS by 36.41% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,507K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,059K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR.WS by 71.11% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 589K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR.WS by 34.32% over the last quarter.

Meteora Capital holds 561K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR.WS by 62.98% over the last quarter.

