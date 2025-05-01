Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) ended the recent trading session at $8.48, demonstrating a +1.8% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 15.69% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 12, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.21, reflecting an 8.7% increase from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Archer Aviation Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

