Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $11.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.51% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.2, signifying a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.78 per share and a revenue of $0 million, demonstrating changes of +30.97% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Archer Aviation Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

