Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed the latest trading day at $4.60, indicating a -0.86% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 26.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.28, reflecting a 54.84% increase from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.