Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) ended the recent trading session at $4.17, demonstrating a -1.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.28, reflecting a 54.84% increase from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

