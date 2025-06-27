Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $10.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.09% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Archer Aviation Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.76 per share and a revenue of $11.29 million, indicating changes of +32.74% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

