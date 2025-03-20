Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) reached $8.28, with a -0.96% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.21, reflecting an 8.7% increase from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.58% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Archer Aviation Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.