Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $3.22, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.12%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 14.17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.84%.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

