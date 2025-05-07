Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $8.56, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.44% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 33.28% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 17.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Aviation Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 12, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.21, indicating an 8.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.96% downward. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

