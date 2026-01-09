Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) was up +1.15% at $8.81. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.82%.

The stock of company has risen by 1.75% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 7.46% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Aviation Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.17, indicating a 63.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.74 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of +34.51% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Archer Aviation Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

