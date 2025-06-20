Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $10.04, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 2.35%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.2, indicating a 16.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.76 per share and a revenue of $11.29 million, signifying shifts of +32.74% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Archer Aviation Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

