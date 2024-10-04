Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) reached $2.98, with a +1.36% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.9%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

