Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $9.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.42%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 11.4% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 4.97%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Archer Aviation Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.78 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of +30.97% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Archer Aviation Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Archer Aviation Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

