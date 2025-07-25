Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $11.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +2% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.78% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.2, indicating a 16.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.76 per share and a revenue of $11.29 million, indicating changes of +32.74% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

