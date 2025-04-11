Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) standing at $7.03, reflecting a +0.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.06%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.17% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.29% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.7%.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Archer Aviation Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

