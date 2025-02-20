Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) ended the recent trading session at $10.13, demonstrating a +0.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The the stock of company has risen by 2.97% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, up 17.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Archer Aviation Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

