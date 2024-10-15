Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) ended the recent trading session at $3.11, demonstrating a +0.97% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.01%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.96% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.16% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, up 6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Archer Aviation Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.