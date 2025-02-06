Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) reached $9.15, with no movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 12.69% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.24, showcasing a 17.24% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.22% higher within the past month. Archer Aviation Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

