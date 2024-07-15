Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed the most recent trading day at $5.05, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 56.83% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.28, marking a 54.84% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

