Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) ended the recent trading session at $7.17, demonstrating a -2.71% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

The company's stock has dropped by 16.82% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.17, showcasing a 63.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.74 per share and a revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of +34.51% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Archer Aviation Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

