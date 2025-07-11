Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $10.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.5% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Archer Aviation Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $11.29 million, which would represent changes of +32.74% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Archer Aviation Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

