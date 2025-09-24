Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $9.71, marking a -2.9% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.2 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.67%.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.78 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of +30.97% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Archer Aviation Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

