Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $9.00 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.57%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.2, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.78 per share and a revenue of $0 million, signifying shifts of +30.97% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Archer Aviation Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.