Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) closed at $13.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 40.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.2, marking a 16.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.78 per share and revenue of $0 million, which would represent changes of +30.97% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Archer Aviation Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

