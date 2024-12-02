Archer Aviation falls -7.1%

Archer Aviation (ACHR) is down -7.1%, or -68c to $8.89.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ACHR:
- Short Report: Bears look to fade Archer Aviation ascent
- Archer Aviation rises 12.6%
- Archer Aviation (NASDAQ:ACHR) Stock Soars to New 52-Week High
- Archer Aviation rises 16.7%
- Archer Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.