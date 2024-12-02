Archer Aviation falls -28.2%

Archer Aviation (ACHR) is down -28.2%, or -$2.69 to $6.88.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ACHR:
- Archer Aviation falls -14.0%
- Archer Aviation falls -7.1%
- Short Report: Bears look to fade Archer Aviation ascent
- Archer Aviation rises 12.6%
- Archer Aviation (NASDAQ:ACHR) Stock Soars to New 52-Week High
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.