Archer Aviation Expands Partnership With DoD; Signs $142 Mln Contracts With US Air Force

(RTTNews) - Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) announced on Monday that it has expanded its partnership with the Department of Defense or DoD by signing new contracts with the U.S. Air Force with a total value of up to $142 million.

Under the contract terms, the company will deliver up to six Archer's Midnight aircraft to the Air Force, share additional flight test data, and certify related test reports, pilot training, and develop the maintenance and repair operations.

Archer completed the manufacturing of its first Midnight aircraft recently. The aircraft has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, can target a payload of approximately 1,000 lbs, has a proprietary electric powertrain system, and has a low noise profile.

These aircraft aim to provide a much safer and quieter alternative to helicopters while being more cost-effective to transport, operate and maintain in the field for the U.S. military.

In pre-market activity, shares of Archer are trading at $4.94 up 3.35% on the New York Stock Exchange.

