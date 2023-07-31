Archer Aviation Climbs 22% On Signing $142 Mln Contract

(RTTNews) - Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft maker, are surging more than 22% Monday morning after the company said it signed new contracts worth up to $142 million with the Department of Defense (DoD).

Archer has been partnering with the Department of Defense (DoD) since 2021, and this expanded partnership includes the delivery of up to six of Archer's Midnight aircraft to the Air Force.

ACHR is at $5.87 currently. It has traded in the range of $1.62 - $5.79 in the last 52 weeks.

